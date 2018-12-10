1 dead, 2 hospitalized after rollover crash near Texico

By Kaitlin Johnson | December 10, 2018 at 11:35 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 4:11 PM

TEXICO, NM (KFDA) - One person has died and two others have been hospitalized after a rollover crash near Texico this weekend.

Around 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 7, officials with the New Mexico Police Department say a 2000 Honda was traveling on Curry County Road A when the car struck a ditch and rolled.

Officials say 18-year-old Anna Fuentes of Honduras was ejected from the car. Fuentes died on the scene.

A 24-year-old and 44-year-old were also injured in the crash. They were transported to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The New Mexico State Police say seat belts were not properly used in this incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

