End Zone team of the week: New Deal Lions

NEW DEAL, TX (KCBD) - The New Deal Lions are the End Zone team of the week after they punched their ticket to the Class 2A Division 1 state semifinals game.
Coming into the season, KCBD Sports covered almost 80 high school football teams and the New Deal Lions are our only team that remains in the post season.
As of right now, there are only 44-teams still playing in the state of Texas and the New Deal Lions are one of them.
According to Maxpreps.com, the Mean Green Lions are ranked the best team in the state for their classification.
On Friday, Pete Christy and Devin Ward caught up with the Lions to talk about their play and their state semifinals match-up with San Saba.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.