Former Spur ISD coach sentenced 10 years on lesser charge after plea deal

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A now former Spur ISD coach who was arrested by the Texas Rangers in May 2017 on charges of sexual assault of a child, has been sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor. The sentence comes after he was formally charged with one count of enticement of a minor. He took a plea deal and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years probation after his release.