Former Spur ISD coach sentenced 10 years for

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A now former Spur ISD coach who was arrested by the Texas Rangers in May 2017 on charges of sexual assault of a child, has been sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years probation after his release.
Charles Fulmer, 43, resigned on April 11, 2017 after being accused of misconduct with a student. According to the arrest warrant, Fulmer was accused of having sex with a child younger than 17 on March 15, 2017.
Spur ISD Acting Superintendent Craig Hamilton released a statement in April 2017. The statement said the teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave, an investigation was conducted and reports of the alleged misconduct were made to state and local child protective and law enforcement agencies.
A report was also made to the state educator licensing entity at the Texas Education Agency.
Fulmer was employed as the new Head Girls' basketball coach and High School teacher in 2015.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.