At a glance: The new UN migration pact

At a glance: The new UN migration pact
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, 2nd left, and Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita, center, chair the opening session of a UN Migration Conference in Marrakech, Morocco, Monday, Dec.10, 2018. Top U.N. officials and government leaders from about 150 countries are uniting around an agreement on migration, while finding themselves on the defensive about the non-binding deal amid criticism and a walkout from the United States and some other countries. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) (Mosa'ab Elshamy)
December 10, 2018 at 1:13 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 1:13 PM

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — A United Nations accord, the "Global Compact on Migration," adopted Monday by 164 U.N. members, but not the United States, aims to improve the treatment of migrants worldwide.

Here, at a glance, are key points and details:

WHAT IS IT? A non-binding, voluntary agreement that aims to ensure "safe, orderly and regular migration."

WHY? Because migration is such a huge economic, social, political and health issue, affecting nearly every country. The U.N.'s International Organization for Migration estimates there are 1 billion migrants worldwide, or nearly one in every seven humans.

HOW WILL IT WORK? The pact encourages countries to work together, mentioning the word "cooperation" 62 times, and to fight discrimination against migrants.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to attend a UN Migration Conference in Marrakech, Morocco, Monday, Dec.10, 2018. Top U.N. officials and government leaders from about 150 countries are uniting around an agreement on migration, while finding themselves on the defensive about the non-binding deal amid criticism and a walkout from the United States and some other countries. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to attend a UN Migration Conference in Marrakech, Morocco, Monday, Dec.10, 2018. Top U.N. officials and government leaders from about 150 countries are uniting around an agreement on migration, while finding themselves on the defensive about the non-binding deal amid criticism and a walkout from the United States and some other countries. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) (AP)

WHO SUPPORTS IT? German Chancellor Angela Merkel was a key backer.

WHO OPPOSES IT? At least nine countries. In a detailed critique , the Trump administration said it could not "support a 'compact' or process" that could "impose" policy. It also said the agreement failed to "distinguish adequately" between legal and illegal immigrants. Many eastern European countries, and more recently Italy and Belgium, also voiced misgivings.

WHAT DOES THE U.N. SAY? Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: "We are not establishing a new right to migrate. No. There is not a right for anyone to go anywhere at any time according to his or her whim. What we are establishing is the obligation to respect the human rights of migrants."

The U.N. says more than 80 percent of the world's migrants move between countries "in a safe and orderly fashion." And most migration is "South-South" — between countries in the southern hemisphere — not among people seeking to reach richer northern countries.

Abubakar Dialo, 26, a sub-Saharan migrant from Senegal, walks outside the tent where he lives at at Ouled Ziane camp in Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. As Morocco prepares to host the signing of a landmark global migration agreement next week, hundreds of migrants are languishing in a Casablanca camp rife with hunger, misery and unsanitary conditions. These sub-Saharan Africans who dream of going to Europe are a symbol of the problems world dignitaries are trying to address with the U.N.'s first migration compact. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Abubakar Dialo, 26, a sub-Saharan migrant from Senegal, walks outside the tent where he lives at at Ouled Ziane camp in Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. As Morocco prepares to host the signing of a landmark global migration agreement next week, hundreds of migrants are languishing in a Casablanca camp rife with hunger, misery and unsanitary conditions. These sub-Saharan Africans who dream of going to Europe are a symbol of the problems world dignitaries are trying to address with the U.N.'s first migration compact. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) (AP)