Lubbock Law Enforcement to Offer Citizens Academy Program in Lubbock

The Citizens Academy is designed to educate students about the many safety challenges Texans face every day and how law enforcement and prosecutors function on a daily basis to protect and serve the state. The academy will be held at the offices of DPS, LSO, LPD and the Lubbock County Courthouse. The public and the media are invited to submit an application to participate in the academy. The Citizens Academy will accept no more than 40 students, and each student must commit to attend at least 11 of the 14 weeks. Applications are available online at www.lubbockcitizensacademy.com or can be picked up at any of the four agency offices. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on January 31, 2019.