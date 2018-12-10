Lubbock Law Enforcement to Offer Citizens Academy Program in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (DPS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), in conjunction with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LSO), Lubbock Police Department (LPD) and the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office (LCDA) is now accepting applications for the next Citizens Academy, which begins March 5, 2019. The 14-week academy will introduce students to the many programs and services provided by law enforcement and prosecutors. Students will receive interactive education during weekly meetings on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Participants in the academy will learn about the different services that each agency offers. Some of the topics to be covered include: patrol procedures, SWAT, the crime lab, aircraft operation, border operations, K-9 units, tactical driving, crash investigations, criminal investigations, civilian response to active shooters, criminal prosecution, plea offers and alternate ways of resolving cases, courtroom procedures and students will take part in a mock trial.
The Citizens Academy is designed to educate students about the many safety challenges Texans face every day and how law enforcement and prosecutors function on a daily basis to protect and serve the state. The academy will be held at the offices of DPS, LSO, LPD and the Lubbock County Courthouse. The public and the media are invited to submit an application to participate in the academy. The Citizens Academy will accept no more than 40 students, and each student must commit to attend at least 11 of the 14 weeks. Applications are available online at www.lubbockcitizensacademy.com or can be picked up at any of the four agency offices. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on January 31, 2019.
Completed applications not filled out online can be returned in person or mailed to:
Lt. Bryan Witt
Texas Department of Public Safety
1404 Lubbock Business Park Blvd., Suite 100
Lubbock, Texas 79403
If you are interested in becoming a student and have questions, contact:
Lieutenant Bryan Witt, Texas Department of Public Safety (806) 252-0130
Sergeant Chad Wurm, Lubbock Police Department (806) 775-2819
Lieutenant Jason Stewart, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (806) 548-6533
Executive Assistant Michelle Moore, Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office (806) 775-1105
