Lubbock taking extra steps to prevent weather related crashes

The Director of Public Works, Wood Franklin had this to say to Lubbock drivers: “We just ask that they be aware that although the streets may look dry, there is going to be ice on the roads and some of that ice you can’t see because it’s in that black ice form. Give yourself that extra time, give distance between you and the car in front of you; and as you approach intersections, especially signal light intersections, where you will have to stop, give yourself the distance to stop.”