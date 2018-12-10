Patrick Mahomes shows more magic in Chiefs latest win

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCBD) - There are few athletes on the planet that are must-see TV, and former Red Raider quarterback Patrick Mahomes is turning into one of them.
Through 12-games this season, Mahomes has been nothing short of sensational as he is changing the way the quarterback position is being played.
His playground style of play is perfect for social media, and he broke the internet multiple times during Sundays 27-24 overtime victory against the Baltimore Ravens.
His no look pass set the NFL world abuzz, as he completed the pass against the league’s best defense in the Ravens.
With the win over the Ravens, Mahomes and the Chiefs locked up a playoff birth with three games left in the regular season.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.