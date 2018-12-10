Roads refreezing again

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Be careful across the South Plains tonight, as the snow melt is starting to refreeze on some area roads. Now that temperatures have fallen below freezing, traffic is discouraged. Some untreated roads will still be frozen for the morning commute, so caution is advised there as well.
For your Monday, the snow will keep temperatures down a few degrees from what it could have been, butr we’ll still reach the upper 40s, low 50s, across the entire South Plains. That’ll help melt a lot of the snow that’s still hanging around. We also won’t be as cool Monday night into Tuesday morning, but some refreezing on the roads can still be expected. Just use caution.
Tuesday will be quiet, but those West Texas winds will be making a return for the middle of the week. We do have a chance at seeing some precipitation on Thursday with a front swinging through. Chances aren’t great, and if it’s rain or snow will depend on what time of day it arrives.
Again, stay safe and warm tonight and stay home if you can.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.