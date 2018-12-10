Severe weather causes Salvation Army to be behind in donations

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Salvation Army in Lubbock needs your help! This past Saturday the organization had to cancel one of our biggest fund-raising days due to the weather. Volunteers were willing to deal with the elements, but the organization did not want to risk anyone’s health or safety.
With cancelling Saturdays bell ringing the Salvation Army is falling behind of reaching their $250,000 goal. They are 9 percent down from last year and needs the Lubbock Community to help make up this past weekend’s loss.
Monetary donations can be dropped off at any kettle location or at the Salvation Army Lubbock Corps. at 1111 16th Street.
The funds from the Red Kettle Campaign helps with the Angel Tree Program and with food, shelter and clothing.
