Spur water main break spurs on boil notice

SPUR, TX - The City of Spur says their water main break has been repaired, but warns residents a boil notice will be in place until further notice.
The city says residents will be notified when the notice has been rescinded, and if residents have questions, they are asked to call city hall at (806) 271-3316.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Around 8 a.m Monday, the city of Spur reported a main water line break. Technicians are working to repair the leak and the water has been shut off.
As of about 8:30 a.m., technicians were still working to get the water line repaired.
City officials are thanking the residents for their patience.
