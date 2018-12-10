1st, 3rd, 12th, and 41st Snowfall

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Record snowfall and record precipitation from Saturday’s snow. You may have seen this on my Steve Divine KCBD Facebook page this weekend, but just a quick recap on the exceptional storm: The 10.0” snowfall and the 0.90” precipitation measured at the airport were the most ever for any December 8. Read on for more on how it compares with other Lubbock snows and how it will affect today’s weather.
This morning there is some patchy ice, including black ice in the central KCBD viewing area - including Lubbock. Allow extra drive time and exercise extra caution.
This afternoon sunshine will help melt most of the remaining snow and ice, with the possible exception of accumulation on the north and east side of objects, such as buildings and fences.
Over the next several days moderating temperatures highlight my forecast, with highs in the 60s returning. After that, however, a brief return to wet, windy, and cold conditions returns.
Thursday a strong cold front may again bring wind gusts near or greater than 50 mph and some light wintry showers. This will not be a repeat of Saturday, but some light snow accumulation appears possible over the western and northern South Plains Thursday morning. At this time temperatures should prohibit any accumulation in other parts of the KCBD viewing area.
For the latest, see the forecast here on our Weather Page! Meanwhile, here's more on Saturday's snow.
The official 10.0” snowfall was the most ever on the date, December 8, and replaces the record of 3.4” on December 8, 1988. The 0.90” precipitation (liquid content of all forms of precipitation, including snow), was the most for any December 8, and replaces the record of 0.45” on December 8, 1982.
10.0”, the official snowFALL total at the Lubbock Airport - site of record for weather - makes this the 3rd snowiest December on record, the 12th snowiest month on record, and the 41st snowiest season on record. Lubbock’s snow record began in 1911, though some data is missing for the first three seasons. The record is complete from Jan 1914 to present. The NWS Lubbock office along the S Loop also measured 10" of snowfall, with several public reports ranging from 10 inches to a foot!
My review of the record indicates this is the second greatest snowfall, officially, for Lubbock in about 35 years, since the 25.3” in January 1983. During the Blizzard of 2015, 11.2” fell on December 26-27.
My list of all Decembers with at least 9.0” of snowfall:
11.2” Dec 2015
10.5” Dec 1942
10.0” Dec 2018 *
9.9” Dec 1960
9.8” Dec 1931
My list of all months with at least 9.0” of snowfall:
25.3” Jan 1983
21.4” Nov 1980
16.8” Feb 1956
16.5” Mar 1915
14.3” Mar 1958
13.7” Feb 1961
11.7” Mar 1969
11.2” Dec 2015
10.7” Jan 1936
10.5” Dec 1942
10.2” Feb 1978
10.0” Dec 2018 *
9.9” Dec 1960
9.8” Dec 1931
9.8” Feb 1960
9.7” Mar 1968
9.6” Feb 1973
9.4” Jan 1973
9.1” Nov 1976
There are 40 seasons in Lubbock’s record with at least 10” of snowfall and 45 seasons in Lubbock's record with at least 9” of snowfall.
* This year, this December
