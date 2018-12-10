1st, 3rd, 12th, and 41st Snowfall

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Record snowfall and record precipitation from Saturday’s snow. You may have seen this on my Steve Divine KCBD Facebook page this weekend, but just a quick recap on the exceptional storm: The 10.0” snowfall and the 0.90” precipitation measured at the airport were the most ever for any December 8. Read on for more on how it compares with other Lubbock snows and how it will affect today’s weather.