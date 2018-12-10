TTU Men’s Basketball moves up to #11 in AP Poll

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Alexis Cubit/Plainview Herald)
December 10, 2018 at 11:48 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 11:48 AM

LUBBOCK, TX (Associated Press) - Tech was ranked #13 last week and have been moved up to #11. They have two home games this week and then the Red Raiders will travel to New York next week to face #2 Duke at Madison Square Garden.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

RecordPtsPrv

1. Kansas (57) 8-0 1583 2

2. Duke (4) 9-1 1454 3

3. Tennessee (1) 7-1 1421 7

4. Gonzaga (1) 9-1 1412 1

5. Michigan (1) 10-0 1398 5

6. Virginia (1) 9-0 1384 4

7. Nevada 10-0 1283 6

8. Auburn 8-1 1151 8

9. Michigan St. 8-2 1066 10

10. Florida St. 8-1 991 11

11. Texas Tech 8-0 914 13

12. North Carolina 7-2 890 14

13. Virginia Tech 8-1 833 15

14. Buffalo 9-0 664 17

15. Ohio St. 8-1 621 19

16. Wisconsin 8-2 599 12

17. Villanova 8-2 532 21

18. Mississippi St. 8-1 441 22

19. Kentucky 7-2 385 9

20. Arizona St. 7-1 351 20

21. Marquette 8-2 281 -

22. Iowa 7-2 208 18

23. Furman 10-0 189 25

24. Houston 8-0 173 -

25. Syracuse 7-2 118 -

25. Indiana 8-2 118 -

25. Kansas St. 6-2 118 16

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 115, Maryland 105, Oklahoma 82, Cincinnati 73, St. John’s 57, Purdue 40, N.C. State 26, Iowa St. 19, TCU 13, San Francisco 5, UCLA 3, Butler 2, Minnesota 2, Davidson 1, Florida 1, NJIT 1, Seton Hall 1, Texas 1.

