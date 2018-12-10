TTU Men’s Basketball moves up to #11 in AP Poll

LUBBOCK, TX (Associated Press) - Tech was ranked #13 last week and have been moved up to #11. They have two home games this week and then the Red Raiders will travel to New York next week to face #2 Duke at Madison Square Garden.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
RecordPtsPrv
1. Kansas (57) 8-0 1583 2
2. Duke (4) 9-1 1454 3
3. Tennessee (1) 7-1 1421 7
4. Gonzaga (1) 9-1 1412 1
5. Michigan (1) 10-0 1398 5
6. Virginia (1) 9-0 1384 4
7. Nevada 10-0 1283 6
8. Auburn 8-1 1151 8
9. Michigan St. 8-2 1066 10
10. Florida St. 8-1 991 11
11. Texas Tech 8-0 914 13
12. North Carolina 7-2 890 14
13. Virginia Tech 8-1 833 15
14. Buffalo 9-0 664 17
15. Ohio St. 8-1 621 19
16. Wisconsin 8-2 599 12
17. Villanova 8-2 532 21
18. Mississippi St. 8-1 441 22
19. Kentucky 7-2 385 9
20. Arizona St. 7-1 351 20
21. Marquette 8-2 281 -
22. Iowa 7-2 208 18
23. Furman 10-0 189 25
24. Houston 8-0 173 -
25. Syracuse 7-2 118 -
25. Indiana 8-2 118 -
25. Kansas St. 6-2 118 16
Others receiving votes: Nebraska 115, Maryland 105, Oklahoma 82, Cincinnati 73, St. John’s 57, Purdue 40, N.C. State 26, Iowa St. 19, TCU 13, San Francisco 5, UCLA 3, Butler 2, Minnesota 2, Davidson 1, Florida 1, NJIT 1, Seton Hall 1, Texas 1.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)