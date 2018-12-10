Zoe Campos memorial service today

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A memorial service will be held today for Zoe Campos at the Chapel of Grace Funeral Home at 1928 34th Street. The service is open to the public from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to send flowers or other items can contact the funeral home.
On Nov. 17, 2013 the 18-year-old Campos disappeared, last seen on surveillance camera footage at the Copper Caboose restaurant, located at 5609 Villa Dr. After that dinner she went back to her apartment at 3532 50th St. and was never seen again.
A final text of hers was sent at 1:30 a.m. Nov. 18, 2013, which was one of the few leads investigators had in the case. That text was ultimately pinged back to the area of Lowry Field inside Plains Capital Park, near 66th Street and Avenue P.
Five years later, police actively investigated areas near there, after finding a bone in a backyard in the 1900 block of 70th Street on Nov. 7. One week later, the bone discovered was found to not belong to a human; but in the same backyard in a different spot were skeletal human remains.
On the fifth anniversary of Campos' disappearance, the remains were identified to be Zoe Campos and 25-year-old Carlos Rodriguez was charged with he murder of Zoe.
