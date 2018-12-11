Area teams are ranked in new high school basketball polls

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The new Texas high school basketball rankings are out and there’s a plethora of area teams ranked in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches polls.
In fact 3 area teams are ranked No. 1 in their classes, 4 teams are ranked No. 2 and 3 teams are ranked No. 3. West Texas is well represented.
Girls
Class 6A:
Frenship #19
Class 5A:
Lubbock Cooper #19
Class 4A:
Levelland #1
Seminole #24
Class 3A:
Idalou #3
Shallowater #13
Class 1A:
Nazareth #1
Ropes #3
Jayton #8
Whiteface #10
Hermleigh #13
Patton Springs #16
Sands #20
TAPPS 4A:
Trinity Christian #1
Lubbock Christian #3
TAPPS 2A:
Southcrest #2
TAPPS 1A:
Kingdom Prep #2
Christ The King #7
Plainview Christian #9
Boys
Class 4A:
Estacado #10
Seminole #24
Class 3A:
Shallowater #10
Brownfield #12
Class 2A:
New Deal #14
Floydada #21
Sundown #24
Class 1A:
Nazareth #2
Jayton #7
New Home #9
Borden County #18
Paducah #20
Morton #22
TAPPS 4A:
Trinity Christian #4
TAPPS 2A:
Southcrest #8
All Saints #10
TAPPS 1A:
Kingdom Prep #2
