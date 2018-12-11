Area teams are ranked in new high school basketball polls

With the high school football playoffs in swing, some of our area teams have hit the hardwood and have started basketball season.
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The new Texas high school basketball rankings are out and there’s a plethora of area teams ranked in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches polls.

In fact 3 area teams are ranked No. 1 in their classes, 4 teams are ranked No. 2 and 3 teams are ranked No. 3. West Texas is well represented.

Girls

Class 6A:

Frenship #19

Class 5A:

Lubbock Cooper #19

Class 4A:

Levelland #1

Seminole #24

Class 3A:

Idalou #3

Shallowater #13

Class 1A:

Nazareth #1

Ropes #3

Jayton #8

Whiteface #10

Hermleigh #13

Patton Springs #16

Sands #20

TAPPS 4A:

Trinity Christian #1

Lubbock Christian #3

TAPPS 2A:

Southcrest #2

TAPPS 1A:

Kingdom Prep #2

Christ The King #7

Plainview Christian #9

Boys

Class 4A:

Estacado #10

Seminole #24

Class 3A:

Shallowater #10

Brownfield #12

Class 2A:

New Deal #14

Floydada #21

Sundown #24

Class 1A:

Nazareth #2

Jayton #7

New Home #9

Borden County #18

Paducah #20

Morton #22

TAPPS 4A:

Trinity Christian #4

TAPPS 2A:

Southcrest #8

All Saints #10

TAPPS 1A:

Kingdom Prep #2

