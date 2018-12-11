Asian shares mixed on concerns over trade, economic outlook

U.S.-CHINA RELATIONS: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He have talked about "the promotion of the next economic and trade consultations," a statement by the Chinese Commerce Ministry said Tuesday. It did not elaborate. This indicates that the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, in Canada will not derail trade talks. Meng is wanted in the U.S. for allegedly misleading banks about the company's business dealings in Iran. Still, traders fear a 90-day tariffs cease-fire may not be enough for the countries to resolve deep-seated issues. China has protested the arrest and told the U.S. and Canada that it would take further steps based on their response. A bail hearing for Meng is underway in Vancouver, British Columbia.