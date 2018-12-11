Firefighters rescue 3 unconscious children from house fire

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Officials with Lubbock Fire Rescue say three children were taken to the hospital this morning after a fire broke out in a duplex on 59th Street near Avenue P. Firefighters say when they arrived, they saw three children trying to open a window to escape.
When crews went through the front door, they found the stairs and found the three children were unconscious. The firefighters removed the children from the home and they were all taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The oldest child is 8-years-old. The ages of the other two children has not been released.
Officials say a stove was being used to heat the house and the smoke detector woke the children when the fire started.
The Lubbock Fire Marshal was on scene and said the fire was accidental.
Officials say the parents of the children were not home at the time of the fire. Officials have not identified the children or the parents involved in this fire.
