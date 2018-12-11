House passes legislation to make Bush Childhood Home national landmark

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The House of Representatives passed Mike Conaway’s Bush Childhood Home Study Act.
This legislation aims to preserve the Midland home of the Bush family as a national landmark.
“George W. Bush’s childhood home in Midland, Texas, is a piece of our nation’s history,” Texas Representative Conaway said. “Two Presidents, two governors, and a first lady have called this house their home.”
This legislation must now pass through Senate and the President to be officially approved.
“As the nation mourns the passing of George Herbert Walker Bush, our 41st President, we are especially reminded of the importance of preserving living landmarks for future generations,” Conaway said.
