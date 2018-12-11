Local clinic has provided free medical care to children for over 50 years

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Sick Children’s Clinic first opened it’s doors in 1961, when Lubbock ranked 10th in the nation for infant deaths. Since then, the clinic has continued it’s mission of providing free medical care to sick children for 57 years.
A ministry of Second Baptist Church, the clinic provides free exams and medications to children ages newborn to 16-years-old. without any proof of insurance or income.
Dr. Summer Davies is one of nine doctors who volunteers at the clinic during her lunch breaks. Dr. Davies says their main mission at the Sick Children’s Clinic is to serve the community by helping children.
"A lot of the families that come here they either can’t afford healthcare or they don’t have insurance because maybe they immigrated here, and so they come here because they don’t have anywhere else to go. So I feel like it’s a real service to the community because we are able to meet that need for them,” Dr. Davies said.
The Sick Children’s Clinic is an all-volunteer run operation. Funding comes from Second Baptist Church and from local community donations and grants from Lubbock Lion’s Club, Betenbough Homes, and the CH foundation.
These funds go entirely towards the cost of medications and the up-keep of the building. The clinic has most medications up to antibiotics and many over-the-counter medications. All other medications are prescribed and the clinic covers the pharmacy costs.
Dr. Davies says that many of the services provided at the Sick Children’s Clinic are preventative services.
“There’s a really big need for it because there are a lot of families that just can’t afford healthcare and so otherwise they might end up in the hospital or just going without. I feel like by offering these services, hopefully we are preventing them from having to go to the ER, getting exposed to other illnesses, and then having to be hospitalized," Dr. Davies said.
This year alone the clinic has provided care for 440 patients. Although the clinic is only open during lunch hours, and on walk-in basis, Dr. Davies says many days they have patients lining up outside the doors.
“They’re just so willing to do whatever they need to because they’re just so grateful for our services and it just makes you feel a sense of joy and completion in being able to provide that," Dr. Davies said.
The Sick Children’s Clinic is located at 1002 Avenue A.
Their hours are posted each week on their Facebook page here.
