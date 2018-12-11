LPD adds 2 full-time mental health officers to crisis intervention team

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has long trained officers on how to handle mental health crises. There are currently roughly 40 officers on patrol that are trained to de-escalate various mental health situations.
And now, LPD has assigned two full-time “Mental Health Peace Officers” to operate as mental health experts with the department’s Crisis Intervention Team.
Officer Kimberly Crain is one of the two joining the team. “(We get) 1-10 calls a night referencing someone with a mental health issue. It’s not going to come out as a call that is specific to mental health. It might be a domestic disturbance or a check subject or a civil disturbance with a restaurant or a business or somethings like that, so you have to read the call sheet and look at it and decipher if its related to mental health or behavioral health.”
Dr. Andy Young coordinates LPD’s Victim Services Unit and is assisting with the mental health unit. “There are a lot of people with a mental health condition and they usually come into contact with law enforcement for one reason or another. Law enforcement is trained to take people to jail. That’s not always the best reaction or solution for somebody with a mental health condition. Maybe they’re yelling at somebody because they’re seeing voices. You could take them to jail or maybe we could get them some help, so that way they’re not a long-term problem for the community and they get better themselves.”
Currently, the 40 officers who have been trained went through an intensive week where they learned to identify mental health conditions and how to handle them. In addition to the two field officers, Lubbock Police say they hope to have up to 60 mental health peace officers trained.
