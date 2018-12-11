LPD adds 2 full-time mental health officers to crisis intervention team

Dr. Andy Young coordinates LPD’s Victim Services Unit and is assisting with the mental health unit. “There are a lot of people with a mental health condition and they usually come into contact with law enforcement for one reason or another. Law enforcement is trained to take people to jail. That’s not always the best reaction or solution for somebody with a mental health condition. Maybe they’re yelling at somebody because they’re seeing voices. You could take them to jail or maybe we could get them some help, so that way they’re not a long-term problem for the community and they get better themselves.”