Roll off dumpsters to be provided in Arnett Benson, Heart of Lubbock, Tech Terrace neighborhoods

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Management, in partnership with the Arnett Benson, Heart of Lubbock and Tech Terrace neighborhood associations, will be providing a roll off dumpster for citizen use on designated days.
The first roll off will be placed in the Arnett Benson area as part of a Code Enforcement neighborhood exercise. The roll off will be placed in the parking lot of Rodgers Park, at 3306 Auburn, on Wednesday, December 12 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The Tech Terrace area will see a roll off placed at 2901 Elgin, LP&L’s Substation parking lot, on Thursday, December 13. The next roll off will follow soon after on Saturday, December 15, at the same location. These roll offs will be available from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on both of those days.
Dates and times for the Heart of Lubbock will be finalized soon The agencies involved hope offering the roll offs free of charge will reduce the amount of items dumped illegally in alleys and vacant lots. Only certain items will be allowed for disposal in these roll off dumpsters. Items allowed include mattresses, couches, dressers and other such furniture, as well as, wood or tree debris. Items such as tires, paints, oils or any other hazardous materials will not be permitted for disposal in these roll offs.
Additionally, appliances that containing Freon or any other chemical will not be accepted. Information relating to disposal of hazardous materials and a complete list of items not accepted at the roll offs can be found online at www.mylubbock.us/solidwastemanagement.
