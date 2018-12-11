Roll off dumpsters to be provided in Arnett Benson, Heart of Lubbock, Tech Terrace neighborhoods

Dates and times for the Heart of Lubbock will be finalized soon The agencies involved hope offering the roll offs free of charge will reduce the amount of items dumped illegally in alleys and vacant lots. Only certain items will be allowed for disposal in these roll off dumpsters. Items allowed include mattresses, couches, dressers and other such furniture, as well as, wood or tree debris. Items such as tires, paints, oils or any other hazardous materials will not be permitted for disposal in these roll offs.