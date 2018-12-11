Steve Heryford steps down at Seagraves after 6 years

SEAGRAVES, TX (KCBD) -After six seasons at Seagraves, Steve Heryford has stepped down as head football coach and will retire from education. Heryford went 56-23 in his six seasons making several deep playoff runs, but he says now was the time to make a change. “I’ve loved it. Almost 29 years. This last stop at Seagraves has been really good for me and my family. I’m convinced it’s time to do some other things.