Tech basketball ready for final throwback game at Coliseum

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - It’s time for Texas Tech’s annual throwback game at the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum as the No. 11 ranked Red Raiders will host the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Current Head Coach Chris Beard joined longtime Coach Gerald Myers in reminiscing over the history that oozes through the 62-year-old building that hosted the Red Raiders from 1956 until the opening of the United Spirit (now Supermarkets) Arena in 1999.
Saturday’s game will be the last basketball game, and possibly last sporting event to ever be played in the Coliseum, so fans will want to be there for one final time before the arena is demolished to make way for a new dormitory.
The event will be a special evening as players from past Texas Tech teams will come back to the Coliseum., so fans need to put it on their calendar.
