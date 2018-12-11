Texas Tech set to approve $3.5 million to demolish coliseum complex

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s system regents are set to meet Thursday and Friday, and among items they will vote on is setting the price of how much they will spend to demolish the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum and Auditorium.
The 62-year-old complex that sits on Texas Tech University land was deeded to the school following a public vote in May of this year.
If approved, regents will earmark $3.5 million as the guaranteed maximum price for abatement and demolition of the structures.
The money will come from system institutional funds and from Texas Tech’s portion of the state’s Higher Education Assistance Fund. The HEAF is money given bi-annually to the Texas Tech System by the State Legislature.
The set amount includes $200,000 from the HEAF approved by regents in October for design services related to demolition.
Texas Tech repeated a previous statement from the City of Lubbock that the annual cost of upkeep on the coliseum is approximately $700,000, and that the price of renovation of the facility would have cost the city or Texas Tech $15 Million.
The university is said to be considering placing an athlete-directed dormitory on the land currently occupied by the facility.
On Saturday, the Texas Tech men’s basketball team will host their final “throwback” game at the coliseum, their home from 1956-1999.
The coliseum was replaced as Texas Tech’s main athletic gymnasium with the opening of the United Spirit (now Supermarkets) Arena in October of 1999.
The Lubbock Municipal Auditorium is in the process of being replaced as the main public performance center in Lubbock with the ongoing construction of the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences near downtown. That facility is set to open in 2020.
In November, Lubbock County residents approved building a county "Expo Center” to host rodeos and other events that previously were housed in the coliseum.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.