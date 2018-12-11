Thursday to be First Alert Weather Day

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A break from the chill, but it will not last long. The next storm system will hit us on Thursday with strong winds and some winter precipitation.
Winds with the next system will be very strong from the north with possible gusts up to or higher than 60mph. Winds will combine with the cold and moisture to produce light wintry precipitation over the central and western south plains.
With the possibility of blowing snow, which will impact visibility and travel, we are designating Thursday as a First Alert Weather Day. In addition, the winds will combine with high temps in the 30s and low 40s to produce low wind chills for all of the region.
There will be a chance of some light snow accumulations of snow in the northwest south plains on Thursday. This storm is NOT expected to produce the heavy snow that the weekend storm produced.
Skies behind the system will clear by Thursday evening and leave very cold temperatures Friday morning and a chilly Friday afternoon, with sunny skies.
Ahead of the next storm system Wednesday will be warmer with clouds and some gusty south winds.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.