Vikings fire OC DeFilippo after another flat performance

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo looks at his play sheet during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, in Minneapolis. The Vikings have fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, whose first season on the job ended after just 13 games amid a sharp decline in production by the offense over the past six weeks. Quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski was made interim offensive coordinator on Tuesday morning, Dec. 11, 2018, following a 21-7 loss at Seattle on Monday night. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File) (Bruce Kluckhohn)