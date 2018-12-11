Warm-up for a little longer

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -It’s nice to say that temperatures will be modifying for another couple of days in west Texas. With a return of southwest winds the daytime temps will slowly climb to the mid 50s, then around 60 degrees on Wednesday. However, another storm will impact the area early Thursday and return some winter weather to the south plains.
Keep in mind, at least for one more morning, that there will be areas of patchy ice due to snow melt and ponding of water and morning lows in the mid 20s to low 30s.
Also, areas of freezing fog will occur and lower visibilities on Tuesday morning to around 2 miles or less until mid morning.
Thursday’s storm is likely to bring winds from the north at 35-45 mph, much colder temps and some wintry precipitation for the region. Accumulations are expected to be light, if any at all.
At least the weekend looks nice.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.