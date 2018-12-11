Winter Weather’s Brief Return

Wind Thursday will be strong, bringing blowing dust and its associated low visibility. Sustained speeds currently are expected to be in the 30 to 40 mph range with gusts in the 50 to 60 mph range. Winds this strong are a driving hazard, not just for the potential low visibility but because they can make control of a vehicle difficult. The wind will be from the north, so the greatest impact will be on west-east oriented roads. The greatest damage potential will be to surfaces also oriented west to east, such as fences and signs.