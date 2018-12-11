Winter Weather’s Brief Return

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Warmer today and tomorrow, followed by a strong cold front on Thursday. The front will bring a variety of weather elements to our area, including wintry showers, high wind, blowing dust, and cold. The showers may include rain, sleet, and snow. Read on and view the accompanying video for much more detail.
While limited in scope, fog is causing areas of low visibility in the KCBD viewing area, with especially low visibility reported in the southern viewing area. Conditions should improve by late morning.
A widespread blanket of high cloud cover will continue over the area this afternoon but will produce no precipitation. This afternoon otherwise will be slightly breezy and warmer. Most definitely warmer around Lubbock.
Warmer and breezy weather will spread across West Texas Wednesday in advance of a strong cold front. A slight chance of rain will develop late Wednesday night, a windy night.
The strong cold front Thursday will bring a variety of weather elements to our area, including wintry showers, high wind, blowing dust, and cold. The showers may include rain, sleet, and snow. That said, it will not be a repeat or even similar to Saturday's winter weather event.
Showers Thursday are likely to be brief with total precipitation amounts on the light side. Light wintry accumulation appears possible Thursday morning over the western and northern KCBD viewing area. Lubbock likely will see brief wintry showers, but I do not expect accumulation on roads. Water yes, snow and ice no. Stay tuned, keep an eye on our forecast! And there may be that not-so-wonderful mix of rain and dust - mud - falling from the sky.
Wind Thursday will be strong, bringing blowing dust and its associated low visibility. Sustained speeds currently are expected to be in the 30 to 40 mph range with gusts in the 50 to 60 mph range. Winds this strong are a driving hazard, not just for the potential low visibility but because they can make control of a vehicle difficult. The wind will be from the north, so the greatest impact will be on west-east oriented roads. The greatest damage potential will be to surfaces also oriented west to east, such as fences and signs.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 14°, fourteen degrees below the average for the date. The high was 46°, nine degrees below average. The December 10 record low is 5° (1917) and the record high 81° (1933). For today, December 11, Lubbock’s average low is 27° and the high 54°. The record low is 6° (1917) and the record high 80° (1939).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock will be at 5:39 PM CST and tomorrow’s sunrise at 7:42 AM CST.
