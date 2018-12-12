FIRST ALERT: HIGH WIND

The HIGH WIND WATCH will be in effect from late tonight through tomorrow afternoon. The Watch is a heads-up that wind speeds are expected to become sustained, at least for several hours, near 40 mph with gusts near 60 mph possible. These strong winds will interfere with vehicle control on east-west oriented roads, especially for high-profile vehicles (such as delivery vans and 18-wheelers). Blowing dust could reduce visibility, especially downwind of open fields and construction zones. There may be wind damage, especially to trees, fences, signs, and power lines.