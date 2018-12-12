LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - FIRST ALERT: HIGH WIND
A strong cold front is on the way, but before it arrives temperatures will warm a bit more during a breezy afternoon. With the arrival of the cold front tonight, it will become windy - no, WINDY - area-wide. In addition to wind and cold air, the front will bring a variety of weather, including wintry showers and possibly blowing snow and blowing dust.
Due to the expected wind the First Alert Forecast Team is designating Thursday a First Alert Weather Day. We do so to call your attention to weather which likely will impact everyday activity. A High Wind Watch, issued by our local National Weather Service (NWS) office, is likely to be elevated to a High Wind Warning.
The HIGH WIND WATCH will be in effect from late tonight through tomorrow afternoon. The Watch is a heads-up that wind speeds are expected to become sustained, at least for several hours, near 40 mph with gusts near 60 mph possible. These strong winds will interfere with vehicle control on east-west oriented roads, especially for high-profile vehicles (such as delivery vans and 18-wheelers). Blowing dust could reduce visibility, especially downwind of open fields and construction zones. There may be wind damage, especially to trees, fences, signs, and power lines.
The showers may include rain, a bit of sleet, and snow. As I noted yesterday, this will not resemble Saturday's snow storm. Showers will be brief with total precipitation amounts light, under a tenth of an inch. Light wintry accumulation appears possible Thursday morning over the western and northern KCBD viewing area with amounts under a half-inch. Lubbock likely will see brief wintry showers early, and while pavement may briefly be wet, I do not expect any ice or snow on roads locally.
An updated list of snowfall reports from the weekend snow event has been released by our local NWS office. I include it here. Total snowfall reports for December 7-8 snowstorm:
********************STORM TOTAL SNOWFALL********************
LOCATION STORM TOTAL TIME/DATE COMMENTS
SNOWFALL OF
/INCHES/ MEASUREMENT
...Bailey County...
Muleshoe Wildlife Re 5.0 100 PM 12/08 Storm Total
...Briscoe County...
Silverton 2.0 930 AM 12/08 Law Enforcement
...Castro County...
Hart 3.5 859 AM 12/08 Co-Op Observer
...Childress County...
Tell 2.0 843 AM 12/08 Co-Op Observer
1 W Kirkland 1.5 933 AM 12/08 Co-Op Observer
7 NW Childress 0.2 855 AM 12/08 Co-Op Observer
...Cochran County...
Morton 4.2 906 AM 12/08 Co-Op Observer
...Cottle County...
10 S Paducah 5.0 200 PM 12/08 Storm Total
Paducah 3.0 100 PM 12/08 Fire Dept/Rescue
...Crosby County...
Crosbyton 8.0 1204 PM 12/08 Storm Total
White River Lake 3.0 300 PM 12/08 Storm Total
...Dickens County...
Spur 7.0 200 PM 12/08 Storm Total
...Floyd County...
9 SE Floydada 9.0 1206 PM 12/08 Storm Total
Floydada 5.0 1000 AM 12/08 Law Enforcement
...Garza County...
Lake Alan Henry 2.0 900 AM 12/08 Co-Op Observer
...Hale County...
Abernathy 7.5 811 AM 12/08 Social Media
Plainview 4.0 1142 AM 12/08 Law Enforcement
...Hall County...
Turkey 3.0 100 PM 12/08 Storm Total
...Hockley County...
6 NNW Ropesville 8.5 100 PM 12/08 Storm total
Levelland 6.9 100 PM 12/08 Storm Total
...Kent County...
Jayton 5.0 200 PM 12/08 Storm Total
...King County...
15 S Paducah 8.0 200 PM 12/08 Storm Total
Dumont 6.0 1030 AM 12/08 Co-Op Observer
Guthrie 5.0 200 PM 12/08 Storm Total
...Lamb County...
Littlefield 9.0 1205 PM 12/08 Social Media
7 SE Littlefield 6.5 100 PM 12/08 Storm Total
Olton 5.0 900 AM 12/08 Co-Op Observer
...Lubbock County...
4 SW Lubbock 10.5 1130 AM 12/08 34th and Slide
3 SSW Lubbock 10.5 1116 AM 12/08 Social Media
5 WSW Lubbock 10.5 1134 AM 12/08 Trained Spotter
3 ENE Wolfforth 10.0 1007 AM 12/08 NWS Employee
7 SW Lubbock 10.0 100 PM 12/08 Storm Total
6 NNE Lubbock 10.0 100 PM 12/08 Lubbock Airport
Idalou 10.0 209 PM 12/08 Social Media
4 SSW Lubbock 10.0 1003 AM 12/08 Co-Op Observer
Shallowater 9.8 200 PM 12/08 Storm Total
4 WNW Lubbock 9.7 1100 AM 12/08 4th and Slide
4 E Reese Center 9.3 100 PM 12/08 Storm Total
1 SW Lubbock 9.0 1130 AM 12/08 NWS Employee
5 NNW Lubbock 9.0 1220 PM 12/08 North Pointe Area
4 NW Lubbock 9.0 832 AM 12/08 Broadcast Media
1 NNE Ransom Canyon 8.8 844 AM 12/08 Public
5 NW Lubbock 8.0 900 AM 12/08 Social Media
6 SW Lubbock 8.0 828 AM 12/08 NWS Employee
5 SW Lubbock 8.0 831 AM 12/08 Trained Spotter
SSW Lubbock 7.2 812 AM 12/08 78th and Elgin
3 W Woodrow 7.0 900 AM 12/08 NWS Employee
7 WSW Lubbock 6.5 905 AM 12/08 NWS Employee
Slaton 5.0 1141 AM 12/08 Co-Op Observer
5 S Wolfforth 4.8 800 AM 12/08 NWS Employee
...Lynn County...
Tahoka 5.0 100 PM 12/08 Storm Total
...Motley County...
Roaring Springs 7.5 200 PM 12/08 Storm Total
Matador 5.0 830 AM 12/08 Co-Op Observer
4 NE Flomot 3.5 1206 PM 12/08 Storm Total
2 E Flomot 3.5 1205 PM 12/08 Storm Total
Northfield 2.0 200 PM 12/08 Storm Total
...Stonewall County...
Aspermont 3.5 1202 PM 12/08 Storm Total
...Swisher County...
Vigo Park 1.5 900 AM 12/08 Co-Op Observer
Tulia 1.0 808 AM 12/08 Law Enforcement
...Terry County...
Brownfield 6.0 1203 PM 12/08 Co-Op Observer
...Yoakum County...
Plains 5.0 900 AM 12/08 Law Enforcement
Denver City 3.0 900 AM 12/08 Co-Op Observer
On This Date
December 12, 1993: A late season thunderstorm squall line formed near the Texas-New Mexico border early in the afternoon and swept eastward across the South Plains. Tree limbs, large trees, sheds and power poles were damaged. The thunderstorm winds also blew out several automobile and home windows and damaged roofs and fences. Widespread wind damage was reported in Plainview. A large cotton gin/warehouse collapsed in Cotton Center. Lightning struck a two-story farm house five miles east of Plainview causing a fire destroyed the home. The squall line then raced off the Caprock before producing a measured wind gust of 63 mph at Childress.
On This Date source: Caprock Weather
