First Alert Weather Day Thursday for strong wind gusts and brief wintry mix potential

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The First Alert Forecast Team has designated Thursday as a First Alert Weather Day across the South Plains viewing area.
A strong cold front will combine with a strong low pressure system to bring wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph during the day Thursday.
A High Wind Warning goes into effect Thursday morning and will continue through Thursday evening across the entire viewing area.
In addition to the high wind risks across the region, there will be a brief opportunity to see snow and blowing snow behind the cold front Thursday morning and Thursday afternoon.
If snow is observed, it will be most likely between 6:00 A.M. and Noon Thursday. Models are suggesting trace amounts of snow at this time with very light, wind driven accumulations possible where snow showers occur. Models are suggesting less than one inch of snow for any given location across the viewing area.
Brief periods of blowing snow and blowing dust may produce low visibilities across the area during the day.
You can also expect strong winds to impact the Lubbock area between 4:00 a.m. and continue through sunset Thursday evening.
Sustained north winds of 35 to 45 mph are possible with wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph in the forecast. Blowing dust may become a widespread hazard throughout the day.
High temperatures will likely remain in the 30’s where clouds linger throughout the day. North winds may also produce wind chill values in the teens and 20’s Thursday morning and again Thursday night.
Even though the winds drop off a bit by sunset, you can expect strong north winds to continue at 20 to 30 mph through the overnight hours Thursday night into Friday morning.
Low temperatures Friday morning fall into the middle 20’s. Wind chills in the teens and single digits are possible Friday morning.
Sunny skies and very dry air are in the forecast Friday with highs in the lower to middle 50’s.
Models are showing a decent weekend on tap across the South Plains Saturday and Sunday at this time.
