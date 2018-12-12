Groom faces last weekend’s snow to meet his bride at the altar

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - For a lot of families, 10-inches of snow on a Saturday morning meant a fun time outside, but one Lubbock couple will always remember the journey that snow brought them on the most important morning of their lives.
“When it started snowing, it came down pretty good. When I woke up in the morning, I looked out the window and saw it snowed a lot more than I thought," said Val Hernandez.
Last Saturday was Val and Andrea Hernandez' wedding day, but it was also the day Lubbock saw the most snow it has seen since 2014. This lead to a morning of obstacles that this couple had to overcome in order to make it to their 10 am wedding. First, it started with Andrea’s bridesmaid having car troubles.
“Her car got stuck and completely went sideways. I just gave up hope and did not think we were going to make it until her car turned straight. [Val] told me jump to in," said Andrea.
Little did the groom know, he would also face his own car troubles. Val and his best man ended up walking to the church where his wedding would be held. They were caught on camera by a neighbor who was amazed to see these two trekking through 10 inches of snow, and even more amazed when the neighbor found out they were doing it so this groom could meet his bride at the altar.
Val says no amount of snow could have stopped him from marrying the love of his life. "I just wanted to marry her, I wanted her to be my wife, and knew it the end game was the best part," said Val.
Even though he was a little late, he did finally make it to the church.
“I was nervous, I was wet, and everything, but once I saw her walking down the aisle, it all went away and all I could think about was how happy we were going to be together,” he said.
These newlyweds say even though they had all those troubles, they say they wouldn’t have had it any other way.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.