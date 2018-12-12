Kevin McCullar set to come to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Back in early July, 4-star San Antonio Wagner guard Kevin McCullar announced his decision to play for Texas Tech in an elaborate video on his Twitter page.
When he made his announcement, McCullar was only a junior in high school and had multiple offers from major Division-1 Universities.
After reclassifying, McCullar received his diploma today and will enroll early at Texas Tech.
According to stockrisers.com, McCullar is set to enroll at the University by Friday.
McCullar will be eligible to play, but where he plays or not has been yet to be determined.
