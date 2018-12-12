Love and Basketball for two area coaches

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - When the New Deal girls visit the New Home girls on Tuesday night, it will be more than a basketball game.
Blake Manning is the Head Coach of New Deal. Stacy Smalley is the Head Coach of New Home.
Blake & Stacy are engaged and plan to be married in March.
Tonight the couple have an engagement on the basketball court, coaching their teams. Pete Christy was live in New Home and talked to this coaching couple minutes before the game tipped off.
Pete would like to point out, the New Home Lady Leopards beat the New Deal Lady Lions 40-33, and good luck to the happy couple.
