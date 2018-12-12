Lubbock’s Krispy Kreme only temporarily closed

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The recent snowstorm that left Lubbock covered in as much snow as the city sees in a year has claimed a temporary victim... a popular donut shop.
KCBD has received a number or inquiries recently about why the Krispy Kreme at Quaker and Loop 289 is closed.
The store says they were forced to close while they repair venting equipment, but that they should be back up and running by Wednesday or Thursday.
So fear not, the familiar red neon “hot and fresh” sign will be re-illuminated soon.
