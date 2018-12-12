Lubbock’s Krispy Kreme only temporarily closed

Krispy Kreme donut shop in Lubbock is temporarily closed. This sign is posted on the front of the store. (Jason Norton/KCBD)
By Ryan Crowe | December 11, 2018 at 7:55 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 8:14 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The recent snowstorm that left Lubbock covered in as much snow as the city sees in a year has claimed a temporary victim... a popular donut shop.

KCBD has received a number or inquiries recently about why the Krispy Kreme at Quaker and Loop 289 is closed.

The store says they were forced to close while they repair venting equipment, but that they should be back up and running by Wednesday or Thursday.

So fear not, the familiar red neon “hot and fresh” sign will be re-illuminated soon.

