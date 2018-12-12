Man identified after being killed in Friday night crash on University Avenue

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified 68-year-old James Churchwell as the man who died on Monday after crashing at the intersection of 82nd Street and University Avenue on Friday.
Police were called out to the crash at around 10:25 p.m Friday and found Churchwell. After being sent to University Medical Center with serious injuries he was pronounced dead on Monday, according to a Lubbock Police Department news release.
Officials have determined Churchwell was the only person in the vehicle and was traveling east when his truck went off the road and hit a light pole. After hitting the light pole, his truck continued on and then hit another truck that was passing by. The driver of that vehicle was not injured in the crash.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story if any more information becomes available
