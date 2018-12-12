Police identify victims of head-on collision that left 2 dead, 2 seriously injured

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Two people are dead and two more are in serious condition following an accident near 191 and Faudree in Odessa Wednesday morning.
Investigators responded to the 8200 block of East Highway 191 in reference to the crash.
Investigators found a blue Ford F-150, operated by David Folger, 32, of Midland had been traveling eastbound on 191.
A black Ford F-150 with three occupants was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 191 and struck Folger’s truck head-on. This impact resulted in the black truck catching in fire.
Both Folger and the driver of the black truck were pronounced dead on scene, although the other driver has not been identified.
The other two passengers of the black Ford were Jorge Montalvo, 34 and John Acevedo, 27 They were both transported to Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later air-lifted to Lubbock.
Odessa police say as of 7 a.m. eastbound 191 is shut down.
Investigation is still ongoing. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.
