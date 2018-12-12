Tiny art exhibit revitalizes Snyder’s local art scene

SNYDER, TX (KCBD) - The 1818 Arthouse in Snyder has put on display the Tiny Art! exhibit that is set to close on Dec. 22. And it’s in this unique exhibition that residents around the area have taken a liking.
The idea, though small in scale, has provided an avenue for those who are interested in art to gain a little more insight into the various media associated with it.
The affordable prices of the art for sale, mixed in with the “hey I know who made that” factor has piqued the interest of just about everyone who passes by the narrow store front, set on Snyder’s town square.
“We’re still getting lots of people just kind of walking in and asking, ‘what is this?’ and I just explain to them,” Laura Greenwod, manager of the 1818 Arthouse in Snyder, said. “People are coming back, people are telling other people, people are finally starting to realize we’re here and what we do.”
The arthouse is not completely new to the town, in fact it has been open for about three or four years. But it started off with irregular hours and was run almost solely through volunteer efforts, making regular visits hard to tack.
It was not until early 2018, around late February and early March, a grant from the Permian Basin Area Foundation allowed the arthouse a paid staff, regular hours and a few dollars to help with facility maintenance. Since then Greenwood has been running the show.
The grant also allowed the gallery to constantly display art from local and regional artists on its wall.
And with the regular hours and everything that comes with it, Greenwood and officials with the Scurry County Museum have been proactive in creating a relationship with town residents. It has hosted art classes and events since it opened on a full-time basis.
There has even been talks of partnering up with community members of Spur and doing an event with the tiny house community there, she said.
And in creating better community relations, the idea of the tiny art competition came in. Artists were tasked with creating a work of art that was smaller than 10 inches. In return, their art piece would be displayed on the walls of the arthouse.
“So, many pieces, as they sell, artist have put more pieces up,” Erika Jayne Christian, the Scurry County Museum educator, said. “So anytime I’m down here I’m scoping out Christmas gifts.”
The affordability of the pieces, which ranges from about $4 to $55, is a great draw-in for residents who are just strolling around the square. It also provides a way to showcase some of the residents who are not artist but wanted to submit a piece for fun.
One piece sold was made a by local four-year-old girl who just wanted to paint.
Some entries came in after the early November deadline and still put on display. The only reason people submitted works late was mainly because they just wanted to be a part of the exhibition, Christian said.
“It’s a different kind of show, it’s not ‘we’re going to hang it on the wall and you have to wait until the show ends to be able to take it home.’ No,” Greenwood said. “You can take it right then, and people keep coming back in and ask, ‘what’s new.’”
But the engagement with the community has not gone unnoticed by some of the local artist. Nathalie Kelley, an artist who lives in Snyder, said she has not seen this much interest in the art of the town since the mid-1990s.
Back then there was a small art community made of house wives and other town women who were art hobbyist and would regularly go out to the town square and paint. The advanced age of most of those group members did limited the time the group had together and it soon dissolved, leaving the community without many artists.
But seeing students from Western Texas College, Snyder ISD and younger kids has planted a new artistic seed within the community. In their new-found interest there is hope in the thought the community can raise artists who will continue to work toward their crafts.
“I think the tiny show has brought in a lot more interest,” Kelley said. “So maybe it is a tipping point too in our art community, we can hope so, we can hope so.”
So, members of the gallery and art community are going to ride this wave as long as they can, and hope more people can join. Plans are already in the works for what is to come next year.
“I’m going to do it again next year,” Greenwood said, “it’s just going to be tinier.”
