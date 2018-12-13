‘All Clear’ given at Levelland health clinic following bomb threat

UPDATE: “All Clear” given by Hockley County Sheriff’s Office at the facility just before 4:30 Thursday afternoon.
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) - The South Plains Rural Health Services in Levelland has been evacuated because of a bomb threat. The facility is just west of the Levelland Country Club on FM 300.
FM 300 is closed from Hwy 385 (Ave. H) to West Avenue in Levelland. Traffic is being diverted and officials are asking the public to avoid the area.
The Levelland Police Department and the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene, as well as Emergency Management, the Levelland Fire Department, EMS, and Texas DPS Troopers.
