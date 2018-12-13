Bomb threats sent to businesses, universities, media nationwide

(RNN) - Businesses, schools and newspapers reported recieving bomb threats Thursday in a flurry of emails that filled inboxes across North America.
Authorities warned recipients to remain calm and report and to notify them immediately.
No device have been found. No injuries have been reported.
Many of the threats came in the form of an email, demanding $20,000 in bitcoin, a digital currency.
“You must pay me by the end of the working day, if you are late with the transaction the bomb will explode,” the email read. “We arent (sic) terrorists and do not assume any responsibility for acts of terrorism in other places."
Television stations were affected as were newspapers such as The Chicago Tribune and the Raleigh News and Observer.
Police departments large and small reported the threats.
“At this time, it appears that these threats are meant to cause disruption and/or obtain money,” the New York Police Department said. “We’ll respond to each call regarding these emails to conduct a search but we wanted to share this information so the credibility of these threats can be assessed as likely NOT CREDIBLE.”
The Columbia, SC, Police Department also reported numerous threats.
“No hazardous materials found at this time. Officers are sweeping other locations,” the department tweeted. “Similar threats have been experienced across the U.S.”
Smaller communities, such as Anniston, AL, near Birmingham were also handling multiple threats.
“We have recieved multiple bomb threats all over town,” Anniston police said. :No dangers have been found at this time. Be aware of your surroundings but please stay calm. We have found nothing to validate any of these threats."
Tom Scott said he received one of the emails, posting it on Twitter.
“The Bitcoin-spam-scammers have moved on from fake blackmail threats to fake bomb threats,” Scott said. “So far no-one’s paid anything to the address, and I suspect it’ll stay that way.”
