Derek Campos weighs in at Bellator 212

HONOLULU, HI (KCBD) - “The Stallion” is set to make his first return to the octagon for the first time since February.
As Lubbock-native Derek Campos will take on Sam Sicilia in Bellators Salute to the Troops event.
Friday afternoon, Bellator held their official weigh-in in Honolulu before the fights.
Campos weighed in at 144.2, while Sicilia weighed in at 145.5.
Derek Campos comes into the fight with a record of 19-7 and has been a continuous presence in the Bellator lightweight division since 2013.
His opponent, Sam Sicilia comes into the fight with a record of 16-9 and has earned the reputation of being an exciting brawler in the Bellator community.
Sicilia previously fought in the UFC before coming over to Bellator.
Friday’s bout will be on the main card and will be televised on the Paramount Network.
