LP&L warns of outages throughout Thursday; 2 city landfills to close early

*Editor’s Note: This story will be continually update throughout the day
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - As Lubbock and the surrounding areas fall under a High Wind Warning, power outages are possible throughout Thursday. The wind speed warning is expected to last until 6 p.m.
The Lubbock Police Department has already sent out a warning to drivers around the intersection of the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Loop 289 after a traffic light stopped working. That light has since been enabled but those types of outages may become common throughout the day.
Wind gusts can likely range from about 50-60 mph.
Lubbock Power & Light is advising customers to report any outages throughout the day by calling 806-775-2509. Lubbock and the surrounding areas are currently under a High Wind Warning and could get wind gusts up to 50-60 mph.
For those who would like to report traffic signal outages, they are asked to call 311.
The City of Lubbock has also advised city landfills will close early because of the high winds. Both Caliche Canyon at 8425 N. Avenue P and West Texas Disposal Facility at 17304 North County Road 2528 will close at 11 a.m. and return to normal hours on Friday.
Keep up with wind-related updates throughout the day by following up with the KCBD First Alert Weather team: Wintry showers update.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.