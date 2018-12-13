Lubbock PD: emailed bomb threats do not appear to be credible

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A string of bomb threats across the nation and on the South Plains appear to be following a similar pattern Thursday afternoon.
A number of organizations across the nation have received the threats, which demand payment by Bitcoin, and businesses in Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland have been impacted.
The South Plains Rural Health Services in Levelland was evacuated because of a threat.
A short time later the City of Plainview posted a Facebook message stating a number of their businesses had received the threats.
A little over an hour after that Lubbock Police said several businesses had been emailed the same threats, but that the threats do not appear to be credible,
Tiffany Taylor with Lubbock Police say they are actively investigating the threats, and that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has been notified.
