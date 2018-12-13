No. 11 Red Raider basketball beats Northwestern State

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - For the ninth time this season, the Red Raider basketball team has found themselves in the win column.
Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena – the 11th ranked Red Raider basketball team beat Northwestern State 79-44.
In the game, the Red Raiders jumped out to an impressive lead, where they lead the Demons 53-10 at the halftime break.
The second half wasn’t as kind as the first, as the Demons out rebounded the Red Raiders and that lead to fewer shot opportunities for Tech.
Every Red Raider got to see some game time action, with Jarrett Culver leading the way with 15-points and six rebounds in only 23 minutes on the floor.
With the win, Texas Tech is 9-0 on the season and will host Abilene Christian on Saturday in the final game played in the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.
