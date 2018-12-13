Police warn of traffic light outages near Marsha Sharp, Loop; LP&L warns of outages throughout Thursday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is currently directing traffic at the intersection of the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Loop 289 because traffic lights are not working.
Outages are possible throughout the day because of high wind speeds. Those driving around that area are advised to take caution.
Lubbock Power & Light is advising customers to report any outages throughout the day by calling 806-775-2509. Lubbock and the surrounding areas are currently under a High Wind Warning and could get wind gusts up to 50-60 mph.
Keep up with wind-related updates throughout the day by following up with the KCBD First Alert Weather team: Wintry showers update.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.