Recent house fires raise concerns over child supervision laws

“When you’re factoring in the age of a child you also have to look at several other areas. The time of day, or night, is obviously important. When we look at right after school- if the child knows what to do in case of an emergency, has the ability to call, and has rules to follow that would be okay. But in the middle of the night that’s probably not appropriate to leave kids, especially young kids, home alone,” said Shawn Vandygriff the Regional Director of Investigations for DFPS.