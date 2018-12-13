San Angelo Central QB Maverick McIvor recommits to Texas Tech

SAN ANGELO, TX (KCBD) - When the Texas Tech Athletics Department made the change at the head football coaching position, many of the recruits reopened their recruiting process.
Nearly two-weeks after reopening his recruitment, San Angelo Central Quarterback Maverick McIvor announced via Twitter that he has recommitted to Texas Tech.
Once Texas Tech fired Kingsbury, there was speculation that he might follow him there.
In fact, McIvor already had an offer from the University of Southern California that he made official on his Twitter page back in August.
With McIvor recommitting to Texas Tech, the Red Raiders currently have 15 players committed.
But that could change, as many players that de-committed after the coaching change still have time to change their minds and recommit to the Red Raiders.
As of right now, we are six days away from the official early signing period, which runs from December 19-21.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.