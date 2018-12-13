Shower and Wind Update

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues due to the disruptive weather underway and expected through this afternoon. The new video posted with this story update includes the latest outlooks for both wintry showers and high winds. Precipitation amounts overall will be light, including some wintry precip. Showers, including the wintry type, are likely to linger through the evening over the southeastern KCBD viewing area.
Winds should be at their peak speeds through mid- to late afternoon. As shown in the accompanying video, sustained winds of 40 to 45 mph and gusts of 60 to 65 mph are possible. The strong winds have caused damage, including tearing off the roof of a building in Wolfforth. As of this post, several broken power poles and downed lines have been reported in and near Lubbock. Also, some tree damage has been reported, with numerous downed trees reported. Additional damage is expected, especially to fences, signs, trees, and power lines.
If you come across downed poles or lines, do not come into contact with them or wet areas the lines may lie in. If the wires are live they may delilver a fatal shock, even through wet surfaces/materials.
Periods of blowing snow are possible, but will be limited in duration and extent. More likely is blowing dust, already reported in some of the viewing area. Areas of low visibility are possible this afternoon. The strong winds will continue into this evening. As noted in an earlier post, high winds such as today’s create a driving hazard beyond dust. Drivers will need to make an extra effort to maintain safe control of their vehicles, especially on east-west oriented roads, as today’s winds out of the north will be pushing against the side of vehicles. Particularly at risk are high-profile vehicles such as semi-trailers and delivery vans.
The high winds also result in low wind-chills. Bundle up and be careful outdoors.
You’ll find much milder weather in our forecast here on our Weather Page. Thank you for visiting!
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.