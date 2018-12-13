Shower and Wind Update

Periods of blowing snow are possible, but will be limited in duration and extent. More likely is blowing dust, already reported in some of the viewing area. Areas of low visibility are possible this afternoon. The strong winds will continue into this evening. As noted in an earlier post, high winds such as today’s create a driving hazard beyond dust. Drivers will need to make an extra effort to maintain safe control of their vehicles, especially on east-west oriented roads, as today’s winds out of the north will be pushing against the side of vehicles. Particularly at risk are high-profile vehicles such as semi-trailers and delivery vans.