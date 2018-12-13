TTU approves sale of alcohol at games, slashing concession prices

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s Board of Regents have approved the sale of beer and wine in the general seating area at home sporting events. This comes after Texas Tech’s Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt made a presentation to the board on Thursday afternoon about enhancing the overall experience for fans.
The presentation also included increased safety measures, connectivity, tailgating and concessions at all home sporting events.
The increased safety measures include adding surveillance cameras in all athletic facilities as well as adding more law enforcement at each sporting event. They will also enhance some of the rules they have in place, such as the clear bag policy and the heat management program.
Connectivity at each sporting event has been an issue for fans for years. They are looking to improve the internet and signal connection for fans to be able to use their phones and social media. Hocutt says AT&T is working on a project to enhance the digital antenna system that would raise the bandwidth to allow more texts and calls to go through.
When it comes to the tailgating experience, they will be adding food trucks, live bands and more student activities closer to tailgating areas. Hocutt said during the presentation he has been collaborating with the City of Lubbock and Mayor Dan Pope about the tailgating experience.
When it comes to concessions, they want to allow students to be able to spend their Raider Cash at concession stands. They also want to lower the price of items to be more “fan friendly,” meaning popcorn, hot dogs and nachos would be $2. He wants fans to be able to get food and drink for $5. He also wants to add more and new food options to the fans.
Hocutt says the selling of alcohol in the general seating area could lead to a reduction of alcohol-related incidents. He said Oregon State and OSU both have reported a 49 percent reduction since they started selling alcohol at games. The motion to approve alcohol sales states that TTU President Schovanec be authorized to conclude the negotiations and execute an amendment to the University’s agreement with its vendor, Spectra, with the changes including an authorization for the sale of alcoholic beverages at intercollegiate athletic events... under the terms and conditions set forth in executive session.
