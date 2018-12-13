TTU medical students save lives by checking blood pressure at barber shops

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Some Texas Tech medical students are going the extra mile to tackle the silent killer known as high blood pressure. For 10 years now, students have been taking arm cuffs to a place where no one would expect them and it is bringing awareness to high blood pressure.
On any day of the week at PJ’s Barber Shop on 4th Street, you will find tons of people coming in and out to get their hair cut. “It’s kind of like a place to open up and relax for most people,” said Pete Gutierrez, barber at PJ’s Barber shop.
Once a week medical students are there offering a different kind of service at the shop: blood pressure readings. It’s a part of a program called the Barber Shop Health Project that travels to 11 different barber shops throughout Lubbock on Saturday mornings. The project gives barber shop clients the opportunity to get their blood pressure checked as their wait to get their hair cut.
Dr. Steven Berk, the dean of the Texas Tech School of Medicine, says they see better readings at the barber shops than what they see in a doctor’s office. “It’s about 30 percent or so of patients in a doctor’s office that get a reading for their blood pressure, that’s actually higher than it is when they’re home,” said Dr. Berk.
He says the reason for that is because doctors’ offices make people nervous so bringing this program into a barber shop where people are often relaxed produces the best results. It gets them on a healthier path.
Here is a list of the Barbershops that participate:
· Image Styling & Barbershop
· PJ's Barbershop
· Indiana Gardens Barbershop
· Jerry's Barber Style, CNJ Barbershop
· Moe & Janet's Barbershop
· E's Barbershop, Da Barbershop
· Garza's and Ramos' Barbershop
· 2151 Lounge
· Lubbock Hair Academy
