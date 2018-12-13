Water development board approves funds for updates to Shallowater, Whiteface

KCBD - The Texas Water Development Board has approved funds for improvements to the City of Shallowater and Whiteface’s water systems. The money, $2.5 for Shallowater and $450,000 for Whiteface, will be loaned out to both to help in upgrading its systems.
With the money, Shallowater will be able to complete construction of an existing water treatment plant.
Whiteface will use the funds to plan, design and build a 115,000-gallon standpipe; build a new transmission pipeline from the standpipe to an existing water line and then replace its water meters.
